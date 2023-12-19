POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Rebecca Benton says residents are sharing their frustrations after a developer pulled out of purchasing 300 acres of land in Pooler. This would have included several homes and Old Oglethorpe Speedway.

“These people are very upset, and I don’t blame them,” Benton said.

More than 90 residents in the Country Homes neighborhood understood that their homes would soon be sold. It would have been a total of 300 acres made of residential property, along with what once was Oglethorpe Speedway, but funding for the purchase fell through.

“They had the backing of the Teachers Pension Plan for the State of Ohio. The pension plan backed out as the financing entity,” Benton told News 3.

The property would have been used as warehouse storage and a truck terminal. The city made an agreement that the business would use Dean Forest Road and add a stop light.

The zoning was changed from residential to light industrial, and some residents said that this made their taxes went up.

“We’re sorry about their taxes. I don’t know that the rezoning caused the upward trend in their taxes, because the use had not changed.”

Now, residents want the zoning distinction to be switched back to residential, but there is a process to that.

“The zoning does not revert back to residential… that is illegal. You can’t do that. If these people still want to go back to residential, the city can do a comprehensive rezoning,” Benton explained.

Mayor Benton says she hopes this situation can be straightened out by the new administration in January. For now, she says it’s unfortunate that the residents are in limbo.