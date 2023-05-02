POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Two business owners we spoke with today, who need water to do their jobs, both agree that the water is not only clean here in Pooler, but it smells bad too and that something needs to be done.

“The water here has some kind of smell to it.”

Poor water quality—that’s what some Pooler business owners say they deal with every day.

Camilo Herida owns The Barber Post and he refuses to use the city’s water.

“I just started using Figi water or any type of water for the water bottles to spray on the customers, because when we spray the customers with water,” said Herida. “It actually has a smell to it, and I started noticing that off the customers.”

And for the past month, he’s been taking a financial hit for the sake of his customers.

Herida explained, “Water you could go anywhere from $3 all the way to $15 for a pack from Sam’s Club or something. But we have to do what we have to do to satisfy the customers.”

The water quality caught the attention of other business owners too.

Jessica Sauls, Owner of Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge said, “I think the smell comes from a ditch. You can smell a little bit of a fungus.”

Jessica owns a beauty salon, her shop just up the road from The Barber Post.

“The water quality is not great,” said Sauls “It’s not great, especially when it rains. It will sometimes back up in the toilets and stuff.”

We’ve requested comments from the city and water superintendent Mark Williams responded to me saying that if a pooler resident has an issue with the water, they’ll need to contact the city where they’ll then sample the water for disinfection levels.