Pup-date: Clyde has found a new home!

Photographers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Furry friends in Savannah are in need of a good home.

WSAV Photographer Jim Jensen is helping highlight some deserving pets, like Clyde.

Here is some additional information on Clyde, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

  • Retriever mix
  • Beautiful, mixed colored eyes
  • 13 years old
  • Male
  • Neutered

Interested in adopting him? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization’s sponsor programs, visit here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss