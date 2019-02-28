Pup-date: Clyde has found a new home!

Furry friends in Savannah are in need of a good home.

WSAV Photographer Jim Jensen is helping highlight some deserving pets, like Clyde.

Here is some additional information on Clyde, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

Retriever mix

Beautiful, mixed colored eyes

13 years old

Male

Neutered

Interested in adopting him? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization’s sponsor programs, visit here.