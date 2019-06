Aura & Scissors, featured in the video, have been adopted from the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. But Rock still needs to find a home.

Check out his profile below.

Rock:

Mixed breed

7 months old

Male

Brown

Neutered

Interested in taking him home? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

