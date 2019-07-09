Depressor: ‘More than just noise and music out of Savannah’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A homegrown metal band is hoping their music can put Savannah back on the map.

From releasing new music to playing shows across the southeast, Depressor is making sure their name is heard outside of the Hostess City.

“We’re more than just noise and music out of Savannah,” said vocalist Lou Thor. “Everybody in the band…we’re all brothers.”

But Depressor certainly isn’t forgetting their roots along the way. They’re set to play in Savannah on Thursday at El-Rocko Lounge.

To hear more about their story, watch the video above or visit their page here.