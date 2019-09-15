Pet of the Week: Zoey!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) This is Zoey! An 8 year-old German Sheppard who is looking for her fur-ever home. If you have a busy schedule or are looking to just chill, Zoey is perfect for you! She is very easy going and quickly learns to keep up with your schedule. Don’t let her age full you…she loves playing fetch and going for walks. Did I mention she is super soft??

Her perfect family would be a family with kids who love to play and do not have any other animals.

If you would like to give Zoey a forever home, go to www.oneloveanimalrescue.com and fill out the application under the “ADOPT” tab.