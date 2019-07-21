Pet of the Week: Piggy Sue!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) This is Piggy Sue! Yep! A pig…a pig version of a dog that is! You will never meet a more food motivated animal than Piggy Sue. She loves treats…especially marshmallows and Chex. She is crate trained and house trained. She loves being around people and getting affection. She also loves to be outside and eat acorns. Piggy Sue is very easy to care for.

Her perfect family would be a family with a big backyard with lots of shade.

If you would like to give Piggy Sue a forever home, go to www.oneloveanimalrescue.com and fill out the application under the “ADOPT” tab.