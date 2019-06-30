Pet of the Week: Merea!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) This is Merea. If you are looking for a dog full of personality, then this is the perfect dog for you. This almost 1 and half-year-old is always super excited to see you and give you puppy kisses. Merea is a low-maintenance dog…as long as you don’t forget to give her belly rubs.

Also, she is the world’s best snuggler. She loves to curl up next to you or on your lap for a nap. Merea is great at going for walks. She will trot right along side you.

Her perfect family would be an active family without any other pets or young children.

If you would like to give Merea a fur-ever home, go to www.oneloveanimalrescue.com and fill out the application under the “ADOPT” tab.