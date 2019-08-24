Meet this week’s Perfect Pets: Petunia, Salsa and Minnie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to meet our Perfect Pets of the week. These furry friends are all up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

Meet this pretty kitty named Petunia. Just like the flower, she’ll need plenty of water and enjoys spending time in the sunlight.

She’s a little shy at first, but blossoms once she gets to know someone.

Petunia has been looking for her “fur-ever” home since June. The 3-year-old is spayed and ready to meet her perfect family

Meet Salsa! She may be a little slow on the dance moves, but she knows how to put a smile on your face.

Salsa loves to play and is big on her toys. She would be perfect with a family who has small children.

Say “hello” to Minnie! She just got to the shelter last month, but she’s already looking for her forever home.

She loves to move and play with her toys, so she’ll be perfect in a house with kids.

Viewing hours at the Humane Society are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Stop by and meet these Perfect Pets.