Looking for a new best friend? Check out these Perfect Pets!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to introduce you to this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

Meet Kingsley. This 4-year-old pit bull mix loves doing anything outside and has lots of energy. He loves kids and knows how to play gently. He also loves meeting new people and other dogs.

Sandy is looking for someone to spend her summer nights with. This 1-year-old calico is currently hanging out at the Pounce Cafe on Broughton Street. At the Humane Society, she was known for trying to escape her kennel, but once she gets home she’ll want to always be together.

Cabbage is still looking for a forever home. The terrier mix may seem cranky, but he’s just confused about why he’s in the shelter. He loves treats and going on walks. The 3-year-old pup would be best as the only pet in the house.