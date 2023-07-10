MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — The people of Midway say they’re fed up with the city not listening to them.

When their police chief was fired last week, they told News 3 that was the last straw.

“We’re trying to rally for our police department and get rid of city hall,” resident Buddy Clark said. “If you’ve ever been to one of the meetings then you know it’s a joke. Been in there plenty of times. They don’t care about their citizens so, you know, we don’t particularly care about them.”

On Monday, they’re holding a protest at city hall in the hopes that they can have a new election for mayor and council.

Resident Louis Wilson said, “I think that they’re corrupt, I think that they’re corrupt.”

We reached out to Mayor Levern Clancy on Wednesday about why police chief Kelli Morningstar was fired. He said the city attorney advised him not to speak about it.

Morningstar’s job listing was posted last week.

Residents told me they just can’t trust the city to hire a new one.

“They were very community oriented and when they’re gone now we don’t know what to expect because they hired a bunch of yes-men to do their dirty work,” Clark explained.

From roadway concerns to issues with administration, they’ve decided it’s time to speak a little louder.

A petition started last week to remove the mayor and council now has 188 signatures.

Clark said, “I’ve been here 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. They don’t wanna help the community. They’re worried about truck stops, they’re worried about warehouses, and stuff like that. These people here they’re worried about their front yard.”