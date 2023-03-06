GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit owner is pleading for the public’s help.

James Shaw, owner and operator of the Wish to Walk Foundation says his business helps disabled people and people with wheelchairs, medical supplies, and walkers all for free.

In April of 2022, he took his truck to a trailer repair shop in Brunswick. Shaw said paid a little over 4000 in repairs. Once it was done, he drove the car for close to a year with no problems. He then took the vehicle to a repair shop in Garden City to get some scheduled maintenance but later found out that the repair shop in Brunswick never fixed his vehicle.

The truck is not in good condition and cannot be driven until it is fixed. He says he hasn’t been able to tend to his customers. He is hoping that his story will be a lesson for others.

Shaw said, “And that really bothers me that there are shops out there that will take advantage. Especially in these times when you know money is hard to come by. I understand that and everybody listening understands that.”

We reached out to the repair shop in Brunswick, but they have since closed.

You can donate to Shaw’s GoFundMe below.

Fundraiser by Bubba Shaw : Help wish to walk￼ (gofundme.com)