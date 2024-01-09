SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local mother, community advocate and volunteer is devasted after her family’s home was partially crushed by a downed tree during Tuesday’s storms. Now, the community is coming together to help her.

Julie Crawford is described by the community as the kind of person who would give anything to help others, often going out of her way to make sure members of our community — both two-legged and four-legged — have their needs met.

Nick Ruder with Renegade Paws Rescue, one of the organizations Crawford fosters homeless dogs for, spoke to News 3 about Crawford’s generosity:

WSAV News 3 spoke to Crawford when she returned home to see the damage done to her house after receiving a call from her son that something was wrong — her kitchen had been crushed by a nearby tree.

Julie was helping another community away from home when she got that call.

According to the family, Crawford’s son and dogs were home when the tree fell but no one was injured. However, now Crawford has to focus on rebuilding after a lifelong commitment to rebuilding the lives of those in need.

Despite the damage, Crawford says she is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community so far.

A GoFundMe has been started in order to offset the costs of repair. You can help the Crawford family now by clicking or tapping here.