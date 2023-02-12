BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole.

People living in The Farm at Buckwalter say late Saturday evening their night was turned upside down.

“Last night I had come out of my house, I was going out for the evening and noticed that there were police cars up at the corner and they were starting to cord off the area. [I] met with neighbors who said there was a sinkhole. So, I went out for the evening, came home and Beaufort-Jasper was all up and down the road outside my house,” Nelson said.

Ann Nelson, who lives right near the sinkhole says it has been a nightmare because of the smell and the inability to use water.

Nelson said, “Now we’re in a position where our homes are smelling. My one toilet, the one that I use the most, that’s working. I haven’t tried the other one, I’m afraid to try the other one, God only knows what’s going to pop out of it. But, as for drinking water I’m only using bottled water for myself, cooking, and for my animals. You don’t know what’s in the water right now.

Nelson says she hasn’t received an updated as to when the issue will be resolved, but she’s hoping something will be done as soon as possible.

“I think it’s going to take a long long time to be fixed simply because of the integrity of the road what’s underneath or not underneath the road, you know is there a chance of another sinkhole happening right after you know feet away from where this sinkhole is, how, you can’t band-aid it, you have to fix it”.

We did reach out to the Homeowner’s association and Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewage for comment, but we did not hear back from anyone at this time.