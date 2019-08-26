Say ‘hello’ to Sammy, looking for new home

Say “hello” to Samuel (aka Sammy) who is up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

This cute guy has been at the shelter for over a month now. Safe to say he is ready to find a new home.

Check out his profile:

  • Boxer/mix
  • 2 years and (almost) 5 months old
  • Male
  • Size: large
  • Color: black and white
  • Neutered

Want to make him a part of your family? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

