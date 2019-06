Meet Goose! She’s an energetic pup up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Check out her profile:

Hound/Mix

1 year, 2 months old

Female

Medium size

Black/brown color

Spayed

Want to make her a part of your family? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To see more dogs up for adoption, visit out Pet Corner here.