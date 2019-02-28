PUP-DATE: Sweet Sassy has been adopted

UPDATE: Sassy has been adopted! Check out some pets who still need to find their home at our pet corner.

Furry friends in Savannah and surrounding areas are in need of good homes.

WSAV Photographer Jim Jensen is helping highlight some deserving pets, like Sassy.

Here is some additional information on Sassy, a sponsored pup at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

Shepherd/Collie mix

9 years old

Female

Spayed

Good with other dogs

Interested in adopting her? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization’s sponsor programs, visit here.