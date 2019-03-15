PUP-DATE: Scrappy & Akeira quickly find a home

UPDATE: Scrappy and Akeira have found their new home — and in record time.

On the very first day they became available, these two got adopted.

If you’re looking to help some more sweet pups find a loving place to stay, visit our pet corner here.

—

Furry friends in Savannah and surrounding areas are in need of good homes.

WSAV Photographer Jim Jensen is helping highlight some deserving pets, like Scrappy and Akeira.

Scrappy is a 15-year-old min pin and Akeira is a dachshund mix who is 11 years old.

If adopted, these two will need to stay together. They came into the shelter together when their owner passed away and are in need of a good retirement home.

Interested in adopting them? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization, visit here.