PUP-DATE: Santessa gets a new home

An exciting ‘pup-date’ — Santessa has found her new family! The Humane Society for Greater Savannah says she’s been with them since December.

Santessa was one of the original dogs in the Humane Society’s sponsored program. The organization says her new family decided to pay it forward by sponsoring Relli, a 2-year-old Terrier, American pit bull/mix.

—

Pets all around town are looking for their “fur-ever” homes.

WSAV Photographer Jim Jensen is helping highlight some deserving pets, like Santessa.

Here is some additional information on her, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

Terrier/pit bull mix

Female

3-year-old

Medium size

Spayed

High energy

The Humane Society says Santessa loves, loves, loves to play. She can be picky with who she wants to spend time with, but once she bonds with someone, she gives a lot of love.

Santessa has been at the shelter for a while and needs someone to scoop her up.

Interested in taking her home? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive between 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

To learn more about the organization, visit here.