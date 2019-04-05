PUP-DATE: Relli finds his ‘fur-ever’ home

Relli has been adopted. If you are still looking for a pet to add to your family, the Humane Society has a great group of dogs that need to be adopted.

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, check out Relli, up for adoption in Savannah.

This guy is currently at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah but is hoping to find a permanent home soon. He’s sponsored, so adoption fees are covered.

Here is some additional info on Relli:

Terrier, American pit bull/mix

2 years old

Male

Large

Brindle/white color

Neutered

Interested in adopting him? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization’s sponsor program, visit their GoFundMe here.