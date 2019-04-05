PUP-DATE: Relli finds his ‘fur-ever’ home

Jensen's Pet Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Relli has been adopted. If you are still looking for a pet to add to your family, the Humane Society has a great group of dogs that need to be adopted.

Check out more at our pet corner.

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, check out Relli, up for adoption in Savannah.

This guy is currently at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah but is hoping to find a permanent home soon. He’s sponsored, so adoption fees are covered.

Here is some additional info on Relli:

  • Terrier, American pit bull/mix
  • 2 years old
  • Male
  • Large
  • Brindle/white color
  • Neutered

Interested in adopting him? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization’s sponsor program, visit their GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss