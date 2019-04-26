PUP-DATE: Poppy finds ‘fur-ever’ home

Jensen's Pet Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Poppy has been adopted from the Humane Society. Looking for a dog to adopt? Check out our pet corner.

A dog at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah needs to find a home.

Poppy is currently up for adoption. Here is some more information on her:

  • Welsh Corgi, Pembroke/Mix
  • 5 years old
  • Female
  • Spayed
  • Medium sized
  • Chocolate/white color

Want to take her home? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the Humane Society, visit here.

Check out more dogs up for adoption at our Pet Corner here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss