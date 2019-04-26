PUP-DATE: Poppy finds ‘fur-ever’ home

Poppy has been adopted from the Humane Society. Looking for a dog to adopt? Check out our pet corner.
—
A dog at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah needs to find a home.
Poppy is currently up for adoption. Here is some more information on her:
- Welsh Corgi, Pembroke/Mix
- 5 years old
- Female
- Spayed
- Medium sized
- Chocolate/white color
Want to take her home? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.
To learn more about the Humane Society, visit here.
Check out more dogs up for adoption at our Pet Corner here.