PUP-DATE: Poppy finds ‘fur-ever’ home

Poppy has been adopted from the Humane Society. Looking for a dog to adopt? Check out our pet corner.

—

A dog at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah needs to find a home.

Poppy is currently up for adoption. Here is some more information on her:

Welsh Corgi, Pembroke/Mix

5 years old

Female

Spayed

Medium sized

Chocolate/white color

Want to take her home? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the Humane Society, visit here.

Check out more dogs up for adoption at our Pet Corner here.