PUP-DATE: Miniature dachshund Tip Tip has found a new home

Relli has been adopted! But there are still a lot of pets who need to find their permanent homes.

Check out some more adoptable pets at our pet corner.

—

There are many furry friends in Savannah who need a good home — like Tip Tip.

He’s up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

On Tuesday, WSAV Chief Photographer Jim Jensen visited the shelter to meet the pup.

During his visit, Jensen decided to sponsor Tip Tip! This means adoption fees will be waived.

Here is some more information on him:

Miniature dachshund

Male

13 years old

Good with dogs and people

Interested in adopting? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization’s sponsor programs, visit here.