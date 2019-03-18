PUP-DATE: Jessie adopted at Humane Society

Good news! Jessie has found a new home. Be sure to check out more dogs up for adoption at our pet corner.

—

Looking to add a new member to your family? Local shelters have some great dogs up for adoption.

Say “hello” to Jessie, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. Here’s some more info on her:

Whippet mix

1-year-old (almost 2!)

Female

Medium size

Spayed

Jessie is a very energetic dog who would love a big, fenced backyard to get the exercise she needs. She’s a snuggler, too, but isn’t very fond of cats.

Interested in adopting? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization, visit here.