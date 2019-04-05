PUP-DATE: Dynamic dog duo adopted

Tinker and Cricket have been adopted! Be sure to check out more dogs at our pet corner.

There are many furry friends in Savannah who need to find a good home, like Tinker and Cricket.

The dynamic duo is up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Wherever they go, they need to go together. So be ready for a lot of love! Check out more details on the pups below.

Tinker:

Male

German Shepherd, King/Mix

6 years old

Neutered

Black/tan

Cricket:

Female

German Shepherd/Mix

6 years old

Spayed

Cream/tan

Interested in these two? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the Humane Society, visit here.