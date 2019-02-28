PUP-DATE: Chico the chihuahua has found a home!

UPDATE: Chico has been adopted! Check out some pets who still need to find their home at our pet corner.

Looking to add a new member to your family? Local shelters have some great dogs up for adoption.

Say “hello” to Chico, up for adoption at Chatham County Animal Services. Here’s some more info on him:

Chihuahua mix

1-year-old

Male

Good with dogs

Heartworm negative

If you want to adopt Chico, give animal services a call at 912-652-6575 or visit them at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr.

They are open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, except Wednesdays.