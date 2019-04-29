PUP-DATE: Abraham adopted from Humane Society

Abraham has been adopted! But there are still deserving pets at the Humane Society in need of good homes.

Check out more at our pet corner.

If you’re ready to give a dog his ‘fur-ever’ home, look no further.

Abraham is a great dog waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Check out some more details about him below:

  • Mixed breed
  • 5 years old
  • Male
  • Large (over 44 lbs. Fully grown)
  • Black and white color
  • Neutered

Want to adopt Abraham? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

Check out other dogs up for adoption over at our Pet Corner.

