PUP-DATE: Abraham adopted from Humane Society

Abraham has been adopted! But there are still deserving pets at the Humane Society in need of good homes.
—
If you’re ready to give a dog his ‘fur-ever’ home, look no further.
Abraham is a great dog waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
Check out some more details about him below:
- Mixed breed
- 5 years old
- Male
- Large (over 44 lbs. Fully grown)
- Black and white color
- Neutered
Want to adopt Abraham? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.
