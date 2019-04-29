PUP-DATE: Abraham adopted from Humane Society

Abraham has been adopted! But there are still deserving pets at the Humane Society in need of good homes.

—

If you’re ready to give a dog his ‘fur-ever’ home, look no further.

Abraham is a great dog waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Check out some more details about him below:

Mixed breed

5 years old

Male

Large (over 44 lbs. Fully grown)

Black and white color

Neutered

Want to adopt Abraham? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

