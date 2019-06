Wanting to add a new member to your family? Look no further.

Pongo is up for adoption now at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. Here’s some more information on him:

Terrier, pit bull/mix

4 years old

Male

Neutered

Brown/white

Interested in taking him home? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the Humane Society, visit here.