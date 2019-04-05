Meet Rock & Scissors! Pups looking for new homes

UPDATE: Aura, featured in the video, has been adopted. But Rock & Scissors still need to find homes.
—
Meet Rock & Scissors! They came to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah together, but are up for adoption individually. Check out their profiles below.
Rock:
- Mixed breed
- 7 months old
- Male
- Brown
- Neutered
Scissors:
- Mixed breed
- 7 months old
- Male
- Brown
- Neutered
Interested in adopting either dog? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.
To learn more about the organization’s sponsor programs, visit here.