Meet Rock & Scissors! Pups looking for new homes

UPDATE: Aura, featured in the video, has been adopted. But Rock & Scissors still need to find homes.

—

Meet Rock & Scissors! They came to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah together, but are up for adoption individually. Check out their profiles below.

Rock:

Mixed breed

7 months old

Male

Brown

Neutered

Scissors:

Mixed breed

7 months old

Male

Brown

Neutered

Interested in adopting either dog? Call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

To learn more about the organization’s sponsor programs, visit here.