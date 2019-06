Pets all around town are looking for their “fur-ever” homes.

WSAV Photographer Jim Jensen is helping highlight some deserving pets, like Dutch.

Here is some additional information on Dutch, up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

Lab mix

Male

1 year, 1 month old

Neutered

Very Playful

If you want to adopt him, call the Humane Society at 912-354-9515 or visit them at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

Check out more pets up for adoption at our Pet Corner here.