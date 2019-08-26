Bones up for adoption at Humane Society for Greater Savannah

WSAV’s Chief Photographer Jim Jensen is highlighting pets around town that need a good home.

Meet Bones! He’s up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah:

Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix

Just over 3 years old

Male

Size: large

Color: brown/tan

Neutered

Want to bring Bones home? Give the Humane Society a call at 912-354-9515. The rescue is located at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. (closed on Sunday, Monday).

