Grieving mother struggles to claim son’s remains

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A disabled veteran is working to try to bring her son’s remains home to Port Wentworth after he was found dead on the side of a road in Mexico.

Elyce Hill says the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara called her in August to tell her that her first-born son, 29-year-old Stefan Lamar Riley, died in March.

“I got a call from the U.S. Consulate that they found him on the side of the road dead and the lady said it doesn’t appear like somebody did something to him, we can’t figure out why,” Hill said, adding, “But she said ‘We can’t tell you anything because first, we’ve got to make sure you’re his mother.'”

Hill said she was told the time lapse between her son’s death and was due to matching fingerprints, but he’s been buried in Mexico since March.

“He was loving. I loved him so much. I just wish I had the time to hold him and tell him that you are loved,” she said.

“If he would have died in my arms, I could have took that. But on Mexico, in another country on a side of a road? Oh my God! He didn’t deserve to die like that. Oh my God! ” Hill sobbed.

Stefan Riley had his whole life ahead of him when he graduated from the University of West Georgia in Carrolton. A psychology major, Riley moved to Minnesota to begin his career and pursue a master’s degree.

Hill says three years into beginning his career, he began struggling with mental illness. She says he put his life on hold and went to San Diego where he was homeless.

Hill says her dreams for his future were shattered with that call from the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara.

“I feel guilty. I’ve said when I last talked to him I should have said where you at? I should have jumped on a plane and went and got him,” she said. “Then I could have got him into a program or something and then he would have been around his family, so I feel like I failed, you know what I’m saying?”

“I feel like I failed my child or something because…I feel like I should have just ran there then. It’s just crazy!” she said, breaking down in tears.

Hill is a disabled veteran who worked in Army Flight operations when she served, but now the flight to Mexico and the expense of retrieving the remains and returning them to Georgia is beyond her means. Hill says she’s only managed to save a thousand dollars on her fixed income

“I’m desperate because I need some closure,” she said.

Hill is turning to social media and a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money to travel more than 1,700 miles, one way, to bring Stefan home. Look here if you’d like to help.