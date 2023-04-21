SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new traffic safety program is underway in Garden City to keep people from speeding in school zones and the warning period ends on Friday for people caught driving too fast.

On Monday these new speed cameras on Kessler Avenue outside of Garden City Elementary School will start ticketing violators going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The Garden City Police Department says the idea came along after a fatal accident on the road involving a school bus a few years ago, and after a recent speed survey on Kessler showed more than 700 violators in a 5-day period, they knew it was time to take action.

“We’ve consistently had officers out there doing proactive speed enforcement during the bell times, trying to get people to slow down. And one thing we noticed consistently—didn’t matter if we had 5 or 6 officers out at that location, you know, monitoring that school zone the entire time—we’re still having a high number of people not obeying the speed limit,” says Lt. Shane Glasco.

The system is ticketing cars from Monday to Friday at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. First offenses will receive a $100 fine and any ticket after that will be $150.

GCPD tells News 3 that if people have any concerns about the cameras or the ticketing process, their door is always open. They also say they are planning to put another system up along Highway 21 when the new Groves High School finishes being constructed.