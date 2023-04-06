SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While there were some concerns initially I’m learning that they’ve been largely resolved. And, that the crane’s presence here has become an unexpected help.

“The construction has not been good for business, but it needs to be done,” said business owner John Miller.

John Miller is the owner and director of Liquid Sands Gallery. He’s been here at this spot in Wright Square for more than a decade.

For a little over a year, he and other Wright Square businesses have been dealing with some challenges brought on by the construction work at the courthouse. Still, he says he understands that it needs to get done.

“Federal Courthouse is a beautiful building and obviously it should be maintained,” Miller said.

but, on Monday, West York Street was blocked off to accommodate a crane needed for the project… and additional scaffolding was put on the Wright Square Bistro causing some concern from its owner over safety and the impact the closure could have on the business ahead of a busy Easter weekend.

But when the AC, located on the roof of John’s business, broke on Tuesday, the business community here came together to help make sure the crane could stay longer to speed up the repair process at the gallery.

“We had a crane that was already working on the federal building and it was supposed to have a permit that expired on Friday, but Mr. Higgins of Wright Square Bistro, has agreed to let us extend that permit, so we can get all this done without having an additional permit or road closure that would go into next week, Easter week and things like that,” Chris Sturgess told News 3.

The crane was already set to leave Friday, and now, the one-day extension to fix the AC at the gallery means they won’t need to shut down the street again later on speeding up any disruptions to their area caused by the road closure.

Sturgess said, “It was kind of an olive branch.”

“The crane is only going to be here for one week and our AC broke on Tuesday, so it’s perfect timing to have a road closed if you want to put it that way,” Miller said.