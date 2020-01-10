Daughter seeking answers after elderly mother loses phone service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah woman says her elderly mother lost phone service two weeks ago without explanation and has been paying for it since.

Nancy Jones said she first noticed something was wrong with her mom’s phone the day after Christmas.

“I came by to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment and I was calling her to let her know I was on the way,” said Jones. “And when I opened the door and she was sitting in the chair, I said, ‘Mom I just called you. Why didn’t you answer the phone?’ She said, ‘That phone didn’t ring.'”

Jones says she calls her 98-year-old mother in Carver Village daily to check up on her, so losing the main line of communication makes it harder to care for her.

“I’m out here in Pooler. I’m at least 15 to 20 minutes away from her,” said Jones. “So if she doesn’t answer the phone in a timely manner, I’m either concerned that either she’s fallen or, or she might not be feeling well.”

Her service stopped on Dec. 26 and her latest bill shows the account has been paid in full.

Jones told News 3 AT&T technicians have come out twice since she first called them and all they’ve done is leave a hole in her next door neighbor’s lawn.

She says this is a big risk to those in the community.

“Kids will be kids,” said Jones. “What if somebody’s kid decides to go investigate and fall into that hole of water? Then what?”

News 3 reached out to AT&T for a statement.

Jones says she wants the service she and her neighbors are paying for to be restored so she can feel at ease.