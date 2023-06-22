CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the National Institute of Health; the average national EMS response time is 7 minutes. It’s more than double that here in Chatham County–it takes an average of 17 minutes for Chatham EMS to respond to an emergency.

Chatham 911 receives all calls to the emergency helpline but they aren’t able to dispatch ambulances for medical emergencies.

They are only allowed to dispatch to the fire and police departments.

When it’s a medical emergency, they have to relay the details to the Chatham Emergency Services Center.

According to Chatham EMS, this process can make response times up to three minutes longer than they should be.

Chief Koster of Chatham EMS insists that EMS is taking the necessary measures to prevent this from continuing.

“In order to alleviate this, Chatham 911 and Chatham EMS are merging to the same dispatching software. We will also soon be breaking ground on a center that will put Chatham 911 and Chatham EMS in the same building,” said Koster.

Another issue that is extending emergency response time is hospital bed delays–also known as “wall time.”

When an ambulance arrives at the hospital, the paramedic or EMT cannot leave until there is a room for the patient at the hospital, this poses a problem if the hospital is overcrowded.

When the emergency room is full, the average “wall time” in Chatham County is over an hour.

That leaves ambulances stranded at the hospital, which limits their ability to respond to new emergencies.

“Before the pandemic, wall time in Chatham County was non-existent. It’s just not something that we’d face. Whenever we’d bring a patient by ambulance to the hospital, we’d immediately get a room and a room assignment.” said Koster.