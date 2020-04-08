Chatham County workers receive protective gear, smaller crews after On Your Side report

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Public Works drivers in the stormwater management department are now working in smaller groups and receiving the proper protective equipment.

The changes come after a WSAV News 3 On Your Side report found workers had to bring their own protective gear into work and many of them were working with up to six people, elbow-to-elbow in trucks.

“If it wasn’t for you all, I believe nothing would have happened,” said Tarsha Rogers, one of the Public Works drivers.

Workers are now being given masks and gloves every day from the county. Photo credit: Tarsha Rogers

Rogers said officials from the county, as well as their department, met with Rogers and her coworkers to hear their worries about working on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each day, me and the guys have been given masks, gloves,” said Rogers. “The seating has changed. We’re not five in the seat anymore.”

When News 3 first reached out to Chatham County, County Manager Lee Smith issued a statement saying in part, “Effective immediately, there will be no more than three crew members in the vehicle and instead of rotating crews, the same crews will continue work together when possible.”

