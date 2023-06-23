SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Burnside Island residents say they continue to deal with constant flooding, especially with the recent string of strong storms.

One resident, Elizabeth Harris, tells News 3 her home has been damaged by flood waters since she bought her home in 2003 and alleges that Chatham County has not taken the proper steps to help her.

“Here I am, once again, just living in fear of whether or not my home is going to be flooded again,” says Harris.

She says, especially with the recent rainfall, her house becomes so flooded she loses all access to water and can’t use her appliances.

“I get inundated with the stormwater. My septic system ceases to work. I cannot use my home. I can’t flush the toilet. I can’t bathe. I can’t wash my clothes,” adds Harris.

Harris says flood water has been damaging her home since she moved in, living near one of the island’s tidal gates which both she and Chatham County commissioners say are defective.

“They’re inoperable,” says Harris, “That means that a high tide during a storm, we have the saltwater coming in when the stormwater is supposed to be going out so when get what’s called inundation, and we’ve become supersaturated, and the water has nowhere to go. “

County commissioners tell News 3 they do not believe the island’s flooding issue has been handled properly, and are taking accountability.

“We know we’ve an issue there,” says Helen Stone, District 1 Chatham County Commissioner, “Some of the steps that have been taken up to this point have not been sufficient. The recent going out and grading the road, was in my opinion, and I’m not an engineer, was not the right approach.”

Stone says their solution begins with addressing the tidal gates.

“What we need to do is what the islanders are asking, making sure the tidal gates are working properly, we know we’ve had some problems with them,” adds Stone.

Stone told me new gates have been ordered, but they won’t arrive for a few months.

Commissioners say $1.4 million dollars have been allocated to Burnside Island alone to deal with drainage issues.

They say those funds have been repurposed at Friday’s meeting, and commissioners plan to stop by the island soon for surveillance and speak with residents.

“It’s time for things to be done correctly. The island needs help, we really need help,” says Harris.