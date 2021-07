PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some residents in Port Wentworth are experiencing very low water pressure because of a valve malfunction, according to City Officials.

The officials said those experiencing water outages or low water pressure should boil their tap water for drinking, cooking, preparing food. giving to pets or brushing their teeth.

Boil the water until bubbles rise quickly and let it boil like that for at least one minute.