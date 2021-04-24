20th Annual Drug Take Back Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People in Chatham County cleared out their cabinets for the 2021 National Drug Take Back Day.

“The purpose is to provide a safe, responsible and convenient way to dispose of unwanted medication from your home medicine cabinets,” said Anthony Richards, group supervisor of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Drug Take Back Day gives people a chance to turn over their expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications. The drugs that are handed over on Take Back Day are done away with in a safe and effective manner, either taken to be destroyed or by incineration.

“If you have unwanted medication in your cabinets, don’t leave them laying there. You can be an unknown source or supply. You could be an actual drug dealer and not even know it,” Richards added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 87,000 people have died in the last 12 months as a result of drug overdose, the most ever in a 12 month span.

On last year’s Take Back Day, the DEA collected over 7100 pounds of unwanted medications in Georgia alone. This year, Chatham County Police Department yielded 43.6 pounds on behalf of the Chatham Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

The Chatham County Police Department says that you can return medication of any form, and do not need to remove any labeling from prescription bottles.

If you wish to dispose of any prescription medication at a later date, you can find your nearest drop off location on the DEA’s website.