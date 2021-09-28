Zonta Club of Savannah partners with nonprofit to help fight human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Zonta Club of Savannah is raising awareness of women’s rights through a new service project.

“Zonta International is an organization of professionals. It’s a chartered organization, so the clubs have to meet certain standards to be chartered,” Zonta Savannah Club President Regina Adesanya said. “There are about 30,000 members in 60 countries, and in the United States, I think we have about over 60 clubs throughout different areas.”

The organization is partnering with Free The Girls, a nonprofit that provides job opportunities for survivors of sex trafficking in developing countries.

“The idea is Free The Girls collects these gently used new bras and they refurbish them if you will,” Adesanya said. “Once they refurbish them, they deliver them to women in Guatemala, Salvador, some of the African nations, and then these women who are human trafficking survivors sell the bras, and the money they make from them to take care of their basic life needs, thus preventing them from being human trafficked.”

Adesanya said while sex trafficking can be a hidden crime, it is something the community needs to pay attention to.

“The most important thing about this is that people that are trafficked often don’t have resources the Free The Girls project gives them resources,” Adesanya said. “I think anything that we can do that will allow women and men who have been trafficked to receive resources that will allow them to take care of themselves will make a difference.”

Adesanya said with the Free The Girls project being a district-wide project, she hopes it will make a bigger impact. This is the first year Savannah Zonta Club will participate in the Free The Girls fundraiser.

“Some of the states may have done it already, and some of the clubs are going to do it between now and 2021,” Adesanya said.

She continued, “Once the bras are collected, we will gather all the bras and mail them to the organization in Texas, once they receive them then they deliver them, to the different women.”

For every box of bras the Zonta Club sends to Free The Girls, they will also send a check to cover the cost of getting the box of bras refurbished and sent to survivors.

Collection boxes will be available for donations from Saturday, Oct. 2, to Saturday, Oct. 16.

Bra donation bins can be found in the following locations:

Tybee Island YMCA

Address: 204 5th St, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Islands Branch YMCA

Address: 66 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410

Habersham YMCA

Address: 6400 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405

Altmayer Building Downtown Savannah

Address: 100 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31410