SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Known as the “Hostess City”, Savannah is beautiful, historic and offers some of America’s most majestic sunsets. Located on the easternmost side of the state of Georgia it has garnered over 147,000 residents and hosts millions of visitors each year.

With its welcoming environment and fun opportunities, there are some who own houses in Savannah and are making the most out of their properties and making extra money by turning them into Airbnb’s.

According to Airbnb’s website, hosts in the Savannah area could earn an average of around $2,904.00 per month when they open their doors to hosting.

However, it’s important to look, before opening the door, to get a more clear understanding of what is required legally and earning potential. Here are some tips that could help.

Understand what the local government requires

The City of Savannah defines a short-term vacation rental (STVR) as the rental of an entire dwelling unit (an apartment or house) for 30 days or less. To operate legally within the city, STVR managers must complete an application process and secure an STVR certificate.

STVRs are permitted within the short-term vacation rental overlay district, which includes the Downtown, Victorian and Streetcar local historic districts. Outside of this overlay, they are only permitted in certain Business and Agriculture zoning classifications.

Consult with a Superhost

Airbnb has Superhosts are local guides to all things hosting and are available to answer questions from the Savannah area’s demand for Airbnb’s to common obstacles for hosting. This service could be valuable to those that are interested in Airbnb but have not yet opened their doors to hosting.

Attract Attention with your listing

Once you’ve done your research, and have determined that your place would be the perfect Airbnb hotspot it’s time to attract viewers’ attention by showing off what they are looking for.

According to recent Airbnb data, guests often filter their worldwide search results to find these 10 top amenities.

A pool Wifi A kitchen Free parking A jacuzzi A washer or dryer Air conditioning or heating Self check-in Laptop-friendly workspace Pets allowed

Also consider having patio furniture, a barbecue grill, games, and cleaning supplies and include them in your listing. This will help guests find you when they search for these popular amenities.

Airbnb started in 2008 when two designers shared their space with three travelers looking for a place to stay. Now, millions of hosts and travelers create a free Airbnb account so they can list their space and book unique accommodations.