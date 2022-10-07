SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee.

Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee shop that recently opened in the town of just over 2,000.

The most important thing Bautista wanted people to know? They’re not a typical coffee shop.

“Haunted Grounds is where you would go to hear ghost stories and have coffee at the same time,” Bautista said. Sitting around the campfire? No. Sit on one of their comfy couches as you admire the décor and talk to experts about the paranormal.

“A more homier version of it,” Bautista suggested. “We’re very friendly and welcoming.”

She said that one of the things she was most excited about was the opportunity to get more involved in Midway’s community.

“That’s why we’re hosting the trunk or treat now,” she explained.

They also allow local artists to display their paintings on the walls of Haunted Grounds so that they can be sold. Bautista said that the money from the paintings goes directly to the artists.

While the paranormal theme of Haunted Grounds is fun, don’t be confused here, the drinks are also delicious. Made with a special blend from Z Beans Coffee and topped with green whipped cream, these drinks are to die for. Bautista personally came up with the recipes for each individual drink, drawing on her own experience as a barista prior to Haunted Grounds.

There are four fall and Halloween-themed drinks that are coming to the menu this month including a spiced apple chai beverage that tastes, as Bautista said, like autumn in a cup.

The Frankenberry frappuccino includes huckleberry syrup — something that tastes like a mixture of cherry and raspberry — and the frankenberry Halloween cereal you see in stores. There are also the Booberry and Count Chocula frappes that are

Don’t know what to choose? No stress. They’ve got coffee flights you can give a try.

If you’d like to visit Haunted Grounds Coffee, their hours are listed along with their location on their Facebook page which you can find through the link here. They will also be open all day on Halloween and welcoming visitors to come by in costume and see what goodies they can get.