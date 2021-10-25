Yard Fairies bring a special touch to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mother, daughter duo is sprinkling a little dust around the Coastal Empire — fairy dust that is, with their business Yard Fairies.

When the pandemic struck, Yard Fairies founder, Marshell Jenkins, had to find another stream of revenue, and that’s when the idea fell into her lap.

“You know how the tooth fairy is never seen but she always leaves you a surprise? Well, we are yard fairies,” Jenkins said. “When you go to bed, the recipient has no idea what they’re going to wake up to the next morning, they have no clue that we’ve been there until they open the door or look out the window and see the sign is in the yard.”











“You name it — anything you can buy a card for, we can do it in your yard,” Jenkins said.

The yard company specializes in birthdays, baby showers, graduations and more.

“The inspiration actually came from my mom. It literally landed in our front yard and she was so ecstatic and she was very adamant,” co-owner Emoni Yates said. “She said, ‘we have to get this going, we are going to do this.’”

