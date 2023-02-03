SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wormsloe Historic Site is hosting its Colonial Faire and Muster event starting Friday, Feb. 3 until Sunday, Feb. 5. The prices for Friday range from $2 to $10 for tickets while the rest of the weekend is free to attend.

The event was kicked off with a school day where students were able to see what life was like for those living in Colonial Georgia during the 18th century. The event featured craft and military demonstrations as well as period-accurate music and dance.

In the upcoming weekend, you can expect canon firings, woodworking, blacksmithing, colonial cooking and so much more.

Watch the video above to get a sneak peek at what your trip to Wormsloe could be like.