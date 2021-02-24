World’s first all-civilian mission to space to benefit St. Jude

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You can win a chance to travel to space while helping save a child’s life.

Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to space, has announced its mission to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while achieving a milestone in commercial space exploration.

The mission will have a four-person crew. Pilot Jared Isaacman, representing Leadership, will be joined by three travelers personifying “Hope, Prosperity and Generosity. “

A donation to St. Jude means you could be the representative for “Generosity” on the flight to space.

Isaacman, founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments, donated two of the four seats on Inspiration4 to St. Jude. The mission name Inspiration4 recognizes the four-person crew’s purpose — to inspire support for St. Jude — and represents their four pillars.

“Assembling a unique and diverse crew whose personal stories and values will inspire people everywhere is at the heart of the Inspiration4 mission,” Isaacman said.

He is donating $100 million to St. Jude and is inviting others to join him in support of the hospital’s multi-billion-dollar expansion designed to accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide.

Inspiration4 announced its second crew member, Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who was also treated as a child for bone cancer at the hospital. She will represent “Hope.”

“I think this trip will change my life and I feel like it already has. Because not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s also such an incredible thing for St. Jude,” Arceneaux said.

Hear more from Ispiration4’s crew below:

“When I was just 10 years old, St. Jude gave me the opportunity to grow up. Now I am fulfilling my dreams of working at the research hospital and traveling around the world,” she continued. “It’s incredible to be a part of this mission that is not only raising crucial funds for the lifesaving work of St. Jude but also introducing new supporters to the mission and showing cancer survivors that anything is possible.”

The Inspiration4 mission will orbit the Earth, launching from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, later this year.

The winner will undergo astronaut training by SpaceX, including full-mission simulations. Passengers will travel on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft.

After the multi-day journey, Dragon will reenter Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.

The remaining two seats, representing “Generosity” and “Prosperity” are available to the general public through Feb. 28. The “Generosity” crew seat can be secured by a member of the public who enters for an opportunity to join the flight to space.

To enter to win, donate $10 or more to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital HERE. A donation will help fund research and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. If you give more, you’ll get more chances to win, plus the opportunity for other bonus prizes.