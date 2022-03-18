SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today is World Sleep Day which is celebrated on the Friday before spring vernal equinox each year. The 2022 focus for the day is: Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World.

World Sleep Day is meant to draw attention to the impacts that quality sleep can have on your mental and emotional health, along with the widely known impacts it can have on your physical health.

The most accessible way to celebrate is learning about sleep health. How can I get better rest, and why does sleep health matter?

To help, here are five tips on getting a good night of sleep.

Try starting a bedtime routine

Research has found the importance of sleep on overall health. According to the study linked here, athletes who experienced sleep deprivation also experienced impaired judgement, decision making and reaction times as well as experiencing other issues. The research is clear: if you want to be at your peak self, you cannot let your sleep suffer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you need to get at least seven hours of sleep a night if you’re between the ages of 18 and 60 and seven to nine hours of sleep if you’re between 61 and 64. If you’re over the age of 64, you need seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Setting up a bedtime routine of going to bed every night with enough time to get these hours in is the start of having a good night of rest.

Turn off the cellphone

Studies, like the one through the link here, have found that exposure to blue light from cellphones and other devices that emit blue light suppresses your body’s secretion of melatonin. Melatonin impacts your sleep-wake cycle, also called your circadian rhythm. If you stay on your cellphone late into the night, you’re more likely to be exposed to blue lights that will keep you up and disrupt your sleep cycle.

Your best bet? Follow the recommendations in the article linked here to find the best ways to keep your phone out of your bedtime routine.

Keep your room as dark as possible

That street lamp that shines through your window at all hours of the night that you’ve always thought interrupted your sleep? That problem isn’t just in your head. It’s a real thing. The same study linked earlier found that exposure to light, in general, has a way of impacting your sleep cycles.

So how do you fix it? Get some black-out curtains from your local Walmart or off of Amazon. They come in a range of colors and sizes so there are plenty to choose from.

Use a white noise machine

If you find that you’re staying up late because of the noises in your home — be that of roommates, pets or just the great outdoors — you should consider getting a white noise machine. White noise machines are recommended by Sleep.org to help you block out unwanted noise and get to sleep faster — and for longer.

You can get a basic white noise machine off Amazon for around $20 or you can do a little more research to find one that fits your needs better. These machines can play anything from regular white noise to rain sounds to music, whatever helps you to fall asleep.

Wake up earlier every day

While it may be tempting to sleep in this weekend, it is actually worse for your health. One study, which you can read more about through the link here, found that adults who had previously been “night owls” but changed to a more typical sleep schedule experienced decreased depression and stress. Not only did the participants of the study wake up earlier in the day, but they also kept the same sleep schedule regardless of if it was a weekend or weekday.

So, instead of staying up tonight and sleeping in, why not give these things a try to see how you can improve your sleep hygiene?