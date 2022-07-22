Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced on Thursday that Georgia’s June unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 2.9% while Georgia’s number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4,801,800.

Georgia’s unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national June 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6%. Jobs are up 18,100 from May to June and up 246,300 over the year.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. AP Photo/Rich Addicks

Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said the state has never seen an unemployment rate below 3% and the unemployment rate is decreasing exactly the way it should in a strong economy.

“We are adding new job seekers and they are quickly finding employment,” Butler said.

In a tweet yesterday, Gov. Brian Kemp said, “With the lowest unemployment rate and the highest number of Georgians working in state history, we’re seeing more opportunity in the Peach State than ever before! I’ll continue working hard every day to keep it that way.”

Job numbers at an all-time high are in trade and transportation, financial activities, professional and business services, education and health services.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains in June included health care and social assistance, professional, scientific, and technical services, accommodation and food Services, wholesale trade, state government, non-durable goods manufacturing, local government and finance and insurance.

“The labor force has increased to its highest number ever as more Georgians are actively working or looking for work,” said Commissioner Butler. “Georgia ranks highest in the Southeast and third highest of the ten most populated states with a labor participation rate of 62.3% for May.”

Employers with over 1,000 job postings included Wellstar Health System, Amazon, Price Waterhouse, Home Depot, Emory University, Deloitte and Northside Hospital.

Industries with over 10,000 job postings included health care, manufacturing, retail trade, accommodation and food services, professional, scientific & technical services, finance and insurance.

