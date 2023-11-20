SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Balenciaga has unveiled their newest fashion statement of the season — a luxurious towel skirt with a $925 price tag.

Balenciaga.com Balenciaga.com

A part of their spring ’24 collection the unisex skirt is beige terry cotton with an adjustable belt buckle.

You can’t forget the Balenciaga logo, which is embroidered on the front.

The skirt has received tons of backlash.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Princess T said:

“Seems like we all have the balenciaga beige towel skirt.”

On the Balenciaga Instagram, user marvkoenigskind commented, “Am I wearing something underneath? That’s a secret I’ll never tell xoxo.”

IKEA joined in on the fun by posting their own version on IKEAIndia X of the towel skirt outfit with their VINARN towel.

“Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt. A 2024 spring fashion essential.”

IKEADutch

X user laura thinks, “a towel skirt? i think balenciaga is a social experiment to test how dumb we are.”

Additionally, on TikTok, users have gone to recreate the look themselves wearing the towel with an outfit and others only wearing the towel.

