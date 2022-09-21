SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Among many other things, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. To celebrate, WSAV NOW spoke with Interim Library Executive Director of Live Oak Public Libraries Lola Shelton-Council about the benefits of signing up to get your own library card.

Shelton-Council explained that the benefits of signing up for a library card go far beyond the expected access to print materials like books.

“You can learn a language or research your family history,” She said.

By having a library card you can not only borrow books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs, but you can also get access to an Elibrary, gardening supplies, Wi-Fi hotspots and even access to passes to state parks and museums.

“Pretty much, if you’re looking for something you can find it either here physically in the library or digitally from your home or any other location,” Shelton-Council explained.

If you would like to learn more about what a library card will give you access to, you can click or tap on the link here. If you would like to learn about how you can pay off your library card fees using non-perishable food items during September you can click or tap on the link here.

If you would like to sign up for a library account online to get access to resources that are on the web, you can do so by clicking or tapping on the link here. You can have your digital account switched to a physical library card whenever you next visit the library.

There are several library locations in Savannah that you can go to in order to get your library card. These include Bull Street Library located by Thomas Square Park, Carnegie Library located on East Henry Street, Forest City Library located on Stiles Avenue, and more.

You can find a full list of locations for libraries in the area by clicking or tapping on the link here. This link will also show you the hours of the libraries and their addresses.