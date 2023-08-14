SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday is World Lizard Day, so respect your elders and learn more about these cold-blooded creatures.

Lizards have been on this planet for around 260 million years, predating humans by 253 million years. As a form of reptile, lizards are not related to dinosaurs like the T. rex, whom they also predate by 110 million years.

JUNE 14, 2018: PORT MACQUARIE, NSW. (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) 3 week old baby Central Bearded dragon lizards in Poer Macquarie, New South Wales. (Photo by Nathan Edwards/Newspix/Getty Images)

Iguana no more

According to Britannica, a lizard is a reptile with scaly skin similar to snakes but differs by having legs, moveable eyelids and external ear openings. There are more than 7,000 lizard species that all contribute to the ecosystem in a special way.

House gecko (Getty Images)

What do they do?

They eat all the things kids are scared of: spiders, flies, roaches, crickets, fruits and vegetables. They are a crucial part of the environment by regulating the insect population, which is great for your garden. They scatter plant seeds and are an important food source for: hawks, snakes, wolves and your cat.

It’s getting hot

Rapidly losing their habitat, many lizards like the Belalanda Chameleon are endangered due to deforestation. Lizards and reptiles are cold-blooded, and with global temperatures rising, they struggle to regulate their body temperatures.

The illegal pet trade and pollution both play a role as the more the population decreases the more valuable and profitable they become.

21.1% of reptiles are under threat of extinction.

Green-blue chameleon sitting on the branch in a terrarium (Getty Images)

Lend a scale

Blue Ridge Outdoors recommends making your backyard and gardens more friendly for them. They are nature’s workers to eliminate pests, and some pesticides can be lethal to them, with the toxic chemicals weakening and killing reptiles.

Now you know more, so respect your lizards. When you see a little gecko in your garage or home, help him out. He doesn’t want to be there anyway.